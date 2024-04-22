Prime Minister Meets Prime Minister Of Luxembourg

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Luxembourg: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani met on Monday in Luxembourg with Prime Minister of Luxembourg HE Luc Frieden.

During the meeting, they discussed the cooperative ties between the two countries and ways to strengthen them, in addition to the developments in the region and means of de-escalation and calm, especially ending the war in the Gaza Strip.

HE Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs expressed, during the meeting, the State of Qatar's grave concern over the developments in the region, calling on all parties to resort to calm and maximize restraint.

His Excellency stressed the need for joint action to reduce escalation in the region and resolve differences peacefully.

His Excellency reiterated that the State of Qatar is committed to supporting all regional and global efforts aimed at achieving security and stability at the regional and global levels.