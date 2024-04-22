Iran's civil aviation organization reveals import of 66 airliners since August 2021

(MENAFN) Iran's Civil Aviation Organization (CAO) has disclosed that 66 airliners of various types have been imported since the current Iranian government assumed office in August 2021, up until March 2024. This announcement, made by CAO spokesman Jafar Yazarlou to an Iranian news agency on Sunday, highlights a significant addition to the country's aviation fleet. The majority of the imported aircraft are large wide-body planes, catering to diverse aviation needs.



In addition to the large aircraft, seven light aircraft intended for training and medical emergency transportation purposes have also been procured during this period, according to Yazarlou. Moreover, the acquisition of five helicopters has bolstered Iran's aviation capabilities. Furthermore, 14 airliners underwent extensive overhauls and were integrated into the fleet of Iranian airlines.



Cumulatively, a total of 92 airliners and helicopters have been imported or refurbished since the inception of the current Iranian government. This surge in acquisitions underscores the government's efforts to modernize and expand the country's aviation infrastructure to meet growing demand and enhance operational efficiency.



In July 2023, the head of CAO, Mohammad Mohammadi-Bakhsh, outlined ambitious plans to significantly augment Iran's passenger aircraft fleet, projecting an increase to 250 airplanes by March 2024. He reiterated this commitment during a televised program, indicating that approximately 70 additional airplanes would be incorporated into the CAO fleet by the end of the year.



This strategic initiative aligns with the CAO's long-term vision outlined in August 2022, aiming to elevate the country's passenger aircraft count to 550 within the next decade. Such endeavors reflect Iran's steadfast commitment to advancing its aviation sector and enhancing connectivity both domestically and internationally.



Addressing a gathering of senior aviation officials, Mohammadi-Bakhsh stated: “Under the framework of this program, fleet expansion up to 550 airplanes, repairing airplane parts, and indigenizing the knowledge for the construction of aircraft inside the country are set on the agenda.”

MENAFN22042024000045015839ID1108123354