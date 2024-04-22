LIVE MATCH: Japan Vs Korea Republic AFC U23 Asian Cup 2024

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) #AFC U23 ASIAN CUP The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: In a Group B showdown, South Korea and Japan will face off at Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium to determine group winners with both the sides having advanced to the quarters already following a pair of wins each.

The pair have appeared at every Olympics since 1996 and the meeting at Jassim bin Hamad Stadium could be a precursor to the tournament's decider with both among the favourites to lift the trophy.

Stay tuned as we bring you match highlights and a glimpse of the football atmosphere at the venue!

17' Kota Takai (Japan U23) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

17' Dangerous play by Kim Dong-Jin (Korea Republic U23).

16' Hong Si-Hoo (Korea Republic U23) wins a free kick on the right wing.

14' Attempt missed. Sota Kawasaki (Japan U23) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Yu Hirakawa following a corner.

13' Corner, Japan U23. Conceded by Lee Kang-Hee.

7' Corner, Korea Republic U23. Conceded by Kaito Suzuki.

5' Kota Takai (Japan U23) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

4' Hong Yun-Sang (Korea Republic U23) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

3' Satoshi Tanaka (Japan U23) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

First half begins

Line-up of players

MATCH DAY