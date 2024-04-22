Gaza Health Ministry Reports 54 Deaths In 24 Hours

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Gaza, April 22 (Petra) - The Gaza Ministry of Health reported six massacres by the Israeli occupation forces against families in the Gaza Strip in the past 24 hours, in which 54 people died and 104 were wounded.
Highlighting the ongoing devastation from Israeli bombing, the ministry underscored the challenges faced by rescue teams in reaching victims trapped under the rubble of collapsed buildings or on roads, the ministry said.
With the war now in its 199th day, the cumulative toll of the Israeli aggression since October 7 has risen to 34,151 and the number of injured 77,084, said the ministry.
