Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Monday Until 12:00 GMT

KUWAIT -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and an official delegation accompanying him leave on Tuesday to Jordan on a State visit.

AMMAN -- Kuwait Ambassador to Jordan Hamad Al-Marri says the Kuwaiti-Jordanian relations are a "distinguished" role model at the level of pan-Arab ties.

RIYADH -- Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council Jassem Al-Budaiwi explores with High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrel the relations between the GCC and EU.

ISLAMABAD -- Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, along with a high level delegation, is on a three-day visit to Pakistan.