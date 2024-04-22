Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Monday Until 12:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and an official delegation accompanying him leave on Tuesday to Jordan on a State visit.
AMMAN -- Kuwait Ambassador to Jordan Hamad Al-Marri says the Kuwaiti-Jordanian relations are a "distinguished" role model at the level of pan-Arab ties.
KUWAIT -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah is scheduled to depart to the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan on Tuesday on a State visit during which he will hold talks with King Abdullah II aimed at beefing up further the robust and historic relations. (news report by Amna al-Shemmari).
RIYADH -- Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council Jassem Al-Budaiwi explores with High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrel the relations between the GCC and EU.
ISLAMABAD -- Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, along with a high level delegation, is on a three-day visit to Pakistan. (end) rk
