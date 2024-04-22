Erdogan marks first visit to Iraq in over dicade

(MENAFN) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is set to embark on a significant diplomatic mission with his official visit to Baghdad on Monday, marking his first visit to the Iraqi capital in over a decade. The visit holds considerable importance as Erdogan aims to engage in discussions covering various crucial topics, with a particular focus on issues such as water sharing, oil exports, and regional security.



Erdogan's last visit to Iraq occurred in 2011 during his tenure as prime minister, where he emphasized the importance of cooperation between Iraq and Turkey in combating the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), an entity classified as "terrorists" by Turkey and its Western allies. This upcoming visit underscores Erdogan's commitment to revitalizing diplomatic relations between the two nations and addressing longstanding challenges.



During his stay in Baghdad, Erdogan is scheduled to hold meetings with Iraqi President Abdul Latif Rashid and Prime Minister Muhammad Shiaa Al-Sudani. Additionally, Erdogan plans to extend his visit to Erbil, the capital of the semi-autonomous Iraqi Kurdistan region, which has maintained autonomous governance since 1991.



Ahead of Erdogan's visit, Prime Minister Al-Sudani highlighted the significance of the bilateral relationship between Iraq and Turkey, citing shared history, mutual interests, and existing challenges. Water management and regional security are expected to feature prominently on the agenda, reflecting the complex dynamics that characterize the relationship between the two neighboring countries.



Erdogan's visit to Iraq and the Kurdistan region underscores Turkey's commitment to fostering diplomatic dialogue and cooperation with its neighbors, particularly in addressing pressing issues that impact both nations. By engaging in constructive discussions and seeking common ground, Erdogan aims to strengthen bilateral ties and contribute to stability and prosperity in the region.



