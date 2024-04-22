Chinese port of Erenhot runs 1,000 China-Europe freight trains annually

(MENAFN) On Sunday, a significant milestone was reached as the 1,000th China-Europe freight train journeyed through the border port of Erenhot, situated in the northern region of China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. This achievement underscores the remarkable growth and success of the China-Europe freight train service, which has become an essential component of international trade and logistics infrastructure connecting the two continents.



"It used to take at least seven or eight hours to go through procedures for inbound cargo trains. After the digital port system was put into use, customs clearance has been shortened to about two hours," stated Wang Hongwen with the port.



The proportion of high value-added and high-tech goods, including automobiles, computers, and robots, has witnessed a notable increase, now accounting for more than 40 percent of total exports. Notably, the export of domestic automobiles has surged to 12 percent of total export goods since the beginning of this year, marking a historic high for this period, according to data from the port.



Erenhot Port plays a pivotal role as a key land port facilitating the export of Chinese goods to Mongolia, Russia, and Europe. Since the start of the year, the port has witnessed the passage of a remarkable 1,001 China-Europe freight trains, carrying a total of 113,000 TEU (twenty-foot equivalent unit) of cargo. This represents an impressive increase of 7.8 percent and 9.2 percent respectively, setting new records for the same period and underscoring the growing significance of Erenhot as a crucial trade hub connecting China with global markets.

