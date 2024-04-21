Baku Nominated To Become Sports Capital Of World In 2026

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Baku has been nominated for the title of sports capital of theworld in 2026, Azernews reports, citing İdman,the head of the sports department of the Ministry of Youth andSports, Elnur Mamedov, said this at a press conference on the topic“Baku's candidacy for the title of sports capital of the world in2026” at the National Gymnastics Arena.

He said that it was gratifying that this nomination was receivedpositively and a book was published about this:

“Members of the Federation of European Sports Capitals, who cameto our country, traveled a lot around our capital and gotacquainted with our traditions. During the visit, they wereinformed about the activities of the National Gymnastics Arena, theAquatic Sports Palace, the European Games Park, the PrimorskyNational Park, and the Training Center judo, Baku Crystal Hall,Republican Olympic Center.

According to Mamedov, many international competitions weresuccessfully held in Baku:

“The most important thing is to ensure mass participation insports. If Baku is declared the sports capital of the world in2026, a lot will be done and a special contribution will be made tothe development of sports. This affects the formation of sportsvalues in our country. Our main actions and strategy are so thatby 2033 every Azerbaijani is involved in physical education andsports.”