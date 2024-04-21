Did Twinkle Khanna Perform At Dawood Ibrahim Parties? Mrs Funnybones Hilarious Response Goes Viral

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Twinkle Khanna, Akshay Kumar's wife, and actress, addressed old allegations that she 'danced on a medley of songs for Dawood Ibrahim'. In 2010, actor Akshay Kumar denied that his wife attended parties organized by an underworld don in Dubai, calling the charges false. Twinkle has recently written about media 'fabrications' in her new column.



Twinkle on performing for Dawood Ibrahim

She went on to say, "We have already witnessed a spate of manipulated news stories, from the morphed pictures that showed the Phogats smiling during the wrestler's protests, to uncountable stories about the origin of the coronavirus." Twinkle recounted an instance involving herself, writing, "I've even heard my name on a mainstream television station ticker saying I played a medley of songs for Dawood. Given that my children believe my dancing abilities are comparable to seeing a WWF match between a lone wrestler and gravity, the news stations should have predicted that Dawood would have chosen more skilled performers. But this is the world of fake news."

Personal front

Twinkle Khanna enrolled in Goldsmiths, University of London, in 2022, and she recently shared a post starring Akshay Kumar following her graduation ceremony. Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar at her University of London graduation ceremony. The 50-year-old actress has completed her Master's degree in Fiction Writing Master Program.