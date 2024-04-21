Bizarre! Viral Video Shows People In China Struggle With 'Jiggly' Legs After 6600 Steps Climb (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Have you ever felt a sense of foreboding creeping over you with each step you take up a staircase? If so, you're not alone. Stairs have a peculiar knack for instilling feelings of unease, causing even the most fearless individuals to pause with each upward stride. Whether it's the eerie creak of aged wood or the unsettling echo of footsteps behind you, stairs possess an uncanny allure that can send shivers down your spine.

This phenomenon finds vivid illustration in a viral video from China capturing the ascent up Mount Tai, colloquially known as Taishan, the nation's most revered sacred mountain. The footage shows climbers navigating the mountain's famed staircase, a monumental feat comprising 6,660 steps, each step a challenge to endurance and resolve.

Balochistan floods shocker: Viral video claims Pakistan Army distributing expired food packets to victims

As the video made rounds on social media, viewers witness a procession of weary climbers, their legs, typically symbols of strength, transformed into quivering noodles protesting every arduous step.

Many clutch walking sticks for support, their muscles pushed to their limits by the relentless ascent. Some quit due to exhaustion, requiring assistance from healthcare workers or a moment of respite to pick up themselves.

The scene shows a mixture of empathy and amusement, prompting a flood of reactions from online viewers. With nearly eight million views and counting, the video has sparked a flurry of humorous commentary and memes, with users likening the climbers' plight to that of Po, the beloved protagonist from the Kung Fu Panda movies, who famously declares stairs his "old enemy."

Amritsar: Husband ties pregnant wife to cot, burns her alive for stopping him from keeping expensive pigeon

Mount Tai, a UNESCO World Heritage site, has been venerated for millennia, its summit reaching 1,545 meters above the surrounding plateau. The mountain's cultural significance is highlighted by landmarks such as the Temple to the God of Taishan, housing ancient Taoist artifacts and inscriptions dating back to various dynasties, including the Han and Tang.