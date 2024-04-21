Kuwait Partakes In Morocco's Arab Youth Handball Tourney April 21-30

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CASABLANCA, Morocco, April 21 (KUNA) -- The sixth Arab youth handball championships will kick start on Sunday, April 21, last until the 30th in Casablanca with the participation of five Arab countries including Kuwait. The tournament witnesses the participation of host Morocco, Tunisia Saudi Arabia, and Algeria. The first matches of the tournament will see Kuwait playing against Morocco and Saudi Arabia against Tunisia. (end) mrn

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.