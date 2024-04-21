Private LTE Market Poised For Significant Growth, Expected To Reach USD 12.43 Billion By 2031

(MENAFN- Evertise Digital)



The SNS Insider report indicates that the Private LTE Market Size was valued at USD 5.4 Billion in 2023, and is expected to reach USD 12.43 Billion by 2031 and grow at a CAGR of 10.9% over the forecast period 2024-2031. period. This growth is primarily driven by the rising demand for secure and reliable industrial connectivity solutions across various industry verticals. The increasing adoption of Internet of Things (IoT) devices and the growing trend towards industrial automation are creating a significant need for dedicated and high-performance networks.

Growing Demand for Private LTE Networks Across Industries

The private LTE market ecosystem is expected to witness strong growth due to the collaboration of various players, including network infrastructure enablers, ISVs, cloud service providers, MNOs, SIs, channel partners, and MSPs. This collaborative effort will foster innovation and drive the development of advanced private LTE solutions tailored to specific industry needs.

Organizations across various sectors, including manufacturing, energy, utilities, healthcare, and transportation, are increasingly adopting private LTE networks to automate their processes, enhance operational efficiency, and ensure data security. For instance, in the manufacturing sector, private LTE networks enable real-time monitoring of production lines, remote control of robots, and improved logistics management.

Open Networking Model Ushering in a New Era of Innovation

The introduction of the open networking model presents a significant opportunity for innovation in the private LTE market. This model allows for greater flexibility and scalability, enabling enterprises to integrate solutions from various vendors and reduce vendor lock-in. Advancements in cloud and virtualization technologies are further paving the way for virtualized and cloud-based private LTE solutions, driving down deployment costs.

Major The Key Players of Private LTE Market



Nokia

Ericsson

Huawei

ZTE

NEC

Aviat Networks

Samsung

Affirmed Networks

Athonet Airspan

Recent Developments



In November 2022: Ericsson partnered with Thales to launch the IoT Accelerator Device Connect, featuring the first-ever connection-ready generic eSIMs for enterprises.

In June 2020: Ericsson announced the general availability of Standalone (SA) 5G new radio software with cloud infrastructure edge services. In July 2022: Nokia signed a five-year agreement with Ice to provide high-capacity equipment such as 5G Massive MIMO to support various spectrum bands. This agreement includes the modernization of approximately 3,200 base stations and the deployment of 3,900 new base stations.

Segmentation Analysis

By Component

The hardware segment is expected to dominate the private LTE market due to the increasing demand for network equipment such as base stations, user equipment, and core network equipment. Managed services, which include network planning, deployment, and maintenance offered by third-party vendors, are also anticipated to witness significant growth due to the rising need for expertise and cost reduction.

By Technology

Frequency Division Duplexing (FDD) is expected to hold a larger market share due to its ability to handle symmetric traffic signals efficiently. However, Time Division Duplexing (TDD) is gaining traction due to its spectral efficiency and suitability for asymmetric traffic patterns.

Key Market Segments

By Component



Infrastructure Services

By Deployment Model



Centralized Distributed

By Technology



Frequency Division Duplexing Time Division Duplexing

By Frequency Band



Licensed

Unlicensed Shared Spectrum

Impact of Russia-Ukraine War & Economic Slowdown

The ongoing war in Ukraine has significantly impacted the global supply chain, leading to delays in equipment shipments and increased costs for private LTE network components. Additionally, rising energy prices are driving up the operational costs of running these networks. These factors are likely to hinder the short-term growth of the private LTE market.

For instance, Nokia, a prominent supplier of private LTE networks, has been facing disruptions in its supply chain due to the war, leading to price hikes and shipment delays. This may force businesses to explore alternative suppliers or postpone their private LTE network deployments.

An economic slowdown could lead to reduced investments in private LTE networks as enterprises prioritize core business activities and tighten their spending. However, the long-term benefits of private LTE networks, such as increased efficiency and productivity, could encourage businesses to continue with their deployment plans.

Furthermore, economic downturns may lead to a rise in security concerns, prompting businesses to invest in private LTE networks for enhanced data security and control over their mission-critical operations.

Key Regional Developments

The Asia Pacific region is expected to hold the largest share in the global private LTE market. Increasing government initiatives to allocate high-band spectrum for advanced networking solutions. Presence of major players in the automotive, information technology, and electronics industries, driving the demand for secure and reliable connectivity.

Europe is anticipated to witness significant growth in the private LTE market due to rising government support for Industry 4.0 initiatives and the increasing adoption of automation technologies across various sectors.

Future Growth of the Private LTE Market

Governments around the world are actively creating favorable regulatory frameworks for private LTE deployments. This includes allocating dedicated spectrum bands and simplifying licensing procedures. These initiatives will encourage businesses to adopt private LTE networks and accelerate market growth. The integration of 5G technology with private LTE networks will unlock new possibilities. 5G offers ultra-low latency, high bandwidth, and network slicing capabilities, catering to mission-critical applications and emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Virtual Reality (VR). The convergence of Information Technology (IT) and Operational Technology (OT) necessitates seamless data exchange between enterprise networks and industrial facilities. Private LTE networks provide a secure and reliable platform for this data flow, enabling real-time monitoring, control, and optimization of industrial processes.

Key Takeaways for the Private LTE Market Study



This report identifies the key factors driving the growth of the private LTE market, allowing businesses to make informed decisions about adopting this technology.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of market segments and regional trends, helping businesses identify potential opportunities in specific sectors and geographic locations.

The report explores future growth drivers and emerging trends, enabling businesses to stay ahead of the curve and capitalize on the latest advancements in private LTE technology. Investors can leverage the market size, growth projections, and competitive landscape information provided in this report to make informed investment decisions in the private LTE market.

