Telescopic Boom Lift Market Size, Share | Industry Analysis 2024-2032

Report Highlights:



How big is the Telescopic Boom Lift Market?



The global telescopic boom lift market size reached US$ 1.6 billion in 2023. Looking forward, Reports and Insights expects the market to reach US$ 2.9 billion in 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8% during 2024-2032.



What are Telescopic Boom Lift?



A telescopic boom lift is a versatile aerial work platform made of durable materials like steel, that extends vertically and horizontally to provide operators with enhanced reach and flexibility. It is used for accessing elevated areas in construction, maintenance, and various industrial applications as their ability to reach significant heights makes them suitable for tasks such as building maintenance, installation of utilities, and construction work. These lifts are equipped with controls within the platform, enabling operators to adjust the boom's height, reach, and orientation with improved efficiency and safety in various industries.



Request for a sample copy with detail analysis:



What are the growth prospects and trends in the Telescopic Boom Lift industry?



The Telescopic Boom Lift market growth is driven by the global demand in construction and infrastructure development projects as these lifts are crucial for tasks such as building construction, maintenance, and inspection at elevated heigh occupational safety regulations, encouraging industries to invest in advanced access equipment. Additionally, technological advancements play a crucial role with features such as improved control systems, fuel-efficient power options, and enhanced safety measures. The integration of telematics and IoT technologies for remote monitoring and diagnostics adds to the appeal of these lifts. Moreover, the adaptability of telescopic boom lifts in navigating challenging terrains contributes to their widespread adoption. Overall, the telescopic boom lift market growth can be attributed to the construction boom, safety considerations, technological innovations, and the increasing demand for efficient and flexible access solutions in diverse industries.



What is included in market segmentation?



The report has segmented the market into the following categories:



By Product Type:



Diesel-powered Telescopic Boom Lifts

Electric-powered Telescopic Boom Lifts

Hybrid Telescopic Boom Lifts



Technology



Conventional Telescopic Boom Lifts

Articulated Telescopic Boom Lifts



Application



Construction

Maintenance & Repairs

Telecommunication

Transportation & Logistics

Film & Entertainment

Mining



Outreach Capacity



Below 30 meters

30-50 meters

Above 50 meters



Load Capacity



Below 500 kg

500-1000 kg

Above 1000 kg



End-User Industry



Construction & Infrastructure

Manufacturing

Utilities

Oil & Gas

Warehousing & Distribution

Entertainment



Sales Channel



Direct Sales

Distributors/Dealers

E-commerce



Control System



Manual Control

Hydraulic Control

Electric Control

Proportional Control



Outreach Mechanism



Single Telescopic Arm

Multi-section Telescopic Arm



Mounting Type



Truck-mounted Telescopic Boom Lifts

Self-propelled Telescopic Boom Lifts

Trailer-mounted Telescopic Boom Lifts

Crawler-mounted Telescopic Boom Lifts



End-User



Commercial

Industrial

Government & Municipalities

Residential



Level of Automation



Manual

Semi-Automatic

Fully Automatic



Segmentation By Region:



North America:



United States

Canada



Europe:



Germany

The U.K.

France

Spain

Italy

Russia

Poland

BENELUX

NORDIC

Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific:



China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific



Latin America:



Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Rest of Latin America



Middle East & Africa:



Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

South Africa

Egypt

Israel

Rest of MEA.



Who are the key players operating in the industry?



The report covers the major market players including:



JLG Industries, Inc.

Genie Industries (a subsidiary of Terex Corporation)

Skyjack (a subsidiary of Linamar Corporation)

Haulotte Group

Manitou Group

Snorkel Lifts (a subsidiary of Ahern Rentals, Inc.)

Niftylift Ltd.

Teupen Maschinenbau GmbH

Aichi Corporation

Holland Lift International B.V.

Ruthmann GmbH & Co. KG



