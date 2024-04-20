Zelensky On Putin: Brave People Wouldn't Threaten Civilization With Nukes

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Brave and confident people would not threaten the whole world with nuclear weapons.

That's how President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, who spoke in an interview with Brazilian media, commented on the psychological portrait of Russian President Vladimir Putin, reports Ukrinform.

"Putin is afraid of us. I am sure of that, because he is not a confident person, because confident people...do not threaten the world with nuclear weapons," Zelensky said.

At the same time, the head of state emphasized the fact that Ukrainians are experiencing a certain war fatigue but the people are not faced with the choice of victory or capitulation. "These are Russia's narratives," he said.

"There will be no turning away from the civilian world, joining the EU and NATO, and no one will give up our values or opt for surrender. This is all their (Russian - ed.) narratives," the president emphasized.

According to Zelensky, Russia is trying to convince Ukrainians and the Western community that the battlefield initiative on the battlefield belongs to Moscow.

"The Russians have weapons at hand, whose amount is currently greater than what our military has. However, this is a moment," the head of the Ukrainian state emphasized.

In conclusion, he noted that once all military aid finds approval in the U.S., the situation will change.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the bill on continued U.S. aid to Ukraine will be voted on later today, April 20, 2024.