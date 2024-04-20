Bob Marley's Former Band The Wailers To Perform In Doha

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The legendary reggae band, The Wailers will be performing on May 2 at the Doha Golf Club.

"Experience the magic of The Wailers' timeless classics and incredible cuts from Bob Marley's vast musical creations in a truly unforgettable set," said the organisers Mayfair Hospitality, adding that the band will perform the entirety of the“Legend” album as part of their 40th-anniversary tour.

With this tour, the band marks another milestone this year; the release of the much-awaited biopic "Bob Marley: One Love."

The Wailers promise to bring their A-game to stages across the world including Doha, Qatar. The concert is open to fans above the age of 21 and will begin from 7pm onwards.

Tickets for the show are available at Q-Tickets and are priced at 300QR and 500QR.

The gold, silver, and bronze tables that can accommodate 10 along with F&B credit can be bought for 12,000QR, 10,000QR and 8,000 QR respectively.

The Wailers is a reggae band formed by late bassist Familyman Barrett and the remaining members of Bob Marley & the Wailers.