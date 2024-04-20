International Monetary Fund Ready To Support Azerbaijan In Hosting COP29

(MENAFN- AzerNews) As part of its visit to Washington, an Azerbaijani delegation,including the representatives of the Ministry of Foreign Affairsand the Embassy of Azerbaijan in the United States of America, hasmet with Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF)Kristalina Georgieva, Azernews reports.

The delegation also included Azerbaijan's Minister of FinanceSamir Sharifov, Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources, COP29President-Designate Mukhtar Babayev, Chairman of the Central BankTaleh Kazimov and MP, UN Climate Change High-Level Champion forCOP29 Azerbaijan Nigar Arpadarai.

During the meeting, Samir Sharifov conveyed the congratulatorymessage of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev to KristalinaGeorgieva on her re-election as the IMF Managing Director.

Kristalina Georgieva expressed the IMF's readiness to supportAzerbaijan in hosting COP29.

The sides also exchanged views on the relations with the IMF, aswell as possible cooperation opportunities within COP29.