Jordan To Participate In Saudi Food Show Next Monday

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)



Amman, Apr. 20 (Petra) - Jordanian companies operating in the food manufacturing field will begin their participation in the Saudi Food Manufacturing Show 2024,Which will open its operations on April 30 in the Saudi capital, Riyadh.

Jordan's participation in the three-day event is coordinated by the Jordan Exporters Association (JEA), while several countries take part in the show in its first edition, namely Saudi Arabia, Italy, India, China, the United Kingdom, the UAE, Denmark, Pakistan, Singapore, and Germany.In a statement Saturday, JEA Chairman, Ahmed Khudari, said coordination of the participation of Jordanian industries in the show aims to diversify and increase national exports and learn about the latest developments, technologies and innovations in the food manufacturing industry.Khudari added that JEA's coordinating effort aims to ensure that national companies could promote their products and launch new partnerships in foreign markets, in light of the "broad" international participation in this event.Additionally, he noted Saudi market is a "key" destination for Jordanian industrial exports, in light of the two brotherly kingdoms' "strong" relations at various levels and their geographical proximity.Jordanian industry, he noted, has witnessed "remarkable" development over the past years in terms of quality and competitive price, as reflected in its access to more than 142 markets across the world.Khudari stressed importance of developing industrial exports in stimulating the national economy, achieving the "desired" economic growth rates, generating more job opportunities, attracting new investments and supporting the Kingdom's foreign currency reserves.