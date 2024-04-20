The Panama Papers Trial Ended Friday

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) The trial known as the Panama Papers case is over with 29 people being tried for the crime of money laundering via the creation of offshore companies purchased through the now defunct Mossack Fonseca (M&F) legal firm.

The Panama Papers trial concluded Friday and included 85 hours of court session, 27 witnesses were heard from, and 50 sets of documentary evidence produced.

Stay tuned for the results.



