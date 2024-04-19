Israeli Occupation Shoots Dead Palestinian Teen

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, April 19 (KUNA) -- A Palestinian teen was shot dead by the gunfire of Israeli occupation forces near the Tulkarm refugee camp, north of the West Bank, on Friday evening, according to the Health Ministry.

Qais Nasrallah, 16, fell martyred upon his admission at Tulkarm Governmental Hospital after sustaining gunshot wounds during an Israeli occupation offensive in the Tulkarm refugee camp, the ministry said in a press statement.

Nasrallah was shot in the head by the live gunfire of Israeli occupation forces on the street leading to the Shweikeh neighborhood, north of the refugee camp, it added. (pickup previous)

