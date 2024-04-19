Dubai's Customs Operations Uninterrupted Despite Adverse Weather Over 255,000 Transactions Completed

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Fri 19 Apr 2024, 6:58 PM

Dubai Customs said its customs operations, including customs declarations, cargo clearance, and inspections continued without interruptions at all its centres despite the extreme weather in the emirate.

Customs activities remained operational in full compliance with all regulations. Remote work mandates were in place except for those who were required to be present at the site of their work.

The department completed over 255,000 customs transactions during the extreme weather conditions experienced from April 15 to April 17. Work teams across all customs centres continued to process cargo clearance and inspections without interruption. The Jebel Ali and TECOM Customs Centre processed cargo shipments and 478 containers, after taking necessary precautionary measures to deal with the exceptional weather conditions.

Emergency plans were activated in coordination with strategic partners in DP World and emergency support teams at Dubai Customs and Dubai airports to ensure smooth cargo processing and vehicle traffic. Passenger inspection staff were increased, and communication between shift personnel, building managers, and team leaders was intensified to overcome any obstacles.

Furthermore, Dubai Customs maintained close collaboration with strategic partners to ensure all aspects of customs processing could be conducted smoothly. During the period from April 15 to April 17, Dubai Customs processed 297,790 passenger bags.

Sultan bin Sulayem, Chairman of DP World Group and CEO and Chairman of Dubai's Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation (PCFC), attributed the PCFC's success in overcoming the repercussions of the weather conditions to the continuous development of its services. He affirmed that Dubai's experience and accumulated expertise in trade enable it to handle various crises effectively.

Jebel Ali Port operated normally, with emergency strategies tailored to deal with exceptional weather conditions. Cargo handling and unloading operations proceeded uninterrupted, due to the robust preparedness of all its teams.

Dr. Abdulla Mohammed Busenad, Director General of Dubai Customs, noted that cargo clearance procedures were carried out smoothly due to the implementation of a business continuity system through the combined efforts of all parties and partners. Employees on duty at customs centres diligently performed their roles during the extreme weather and were fully equipped to manage both cargo and passenger shipments.

Dr. Busenad further said that Dubai's path-breaking economic development and infrastructure projects have created a nurturing environment for the success of companies and projects. Dubai's ports, airports, and customs and logistical services are key to realising Dubai's vision to become one of the world's top three urban economies in line with the Dubai Economic Agenda D33, he added.

