UP: BSP Announces 11 More Candidates

(MENAFN- IANS) Lucknow, April 19 (IANS) The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) has announced candidates for 11 more Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh.

The party has also changed candidates for the Firozabad and Varanasi seats.

The new BSP candidate in Varanasi will be Syed Niyaz Ali while in Firozabad, the party has named Chaudhary Basheer as its candidate.

The party has fielded MLC Bhimrao Ambedkar from Hardoi Lok Sabha seat and Mohammad Alam has been declared the candidate from Sant Kabir Nagar seat.

Manish Singh Sachan has been declared candidate for the Fatehpur Lok Sabha seat. In Sant Kabir Nagar, the BSP candidate will be Mohd Alam while Mohd Mausmey Alam will contest the Maharajganj seat.

In Phulpur, the BSP candidate will be Jagannath Pal and Kripa Shankar Saroj will contest the Machhlishahr seat. The BSP candidate in Misrikh will be B R Ahirwar and Mahendra Singh Yadav will contest the Sitapur seat.