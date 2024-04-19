Naidu’S Return Will Halt Welfare Schemes: Jagan

(MENAFN- IANS) Amaravati, April 19 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday cautioned people that if Telugu Desam Party (TDP) President N. Chandrababu Naidu comes back to power, he would“loot” the state,“stop” the welfare measures implemented by the YSRCP government and“suck the blood of the poor”.

Addressing a public meeting at Tuni in Kakinada as part of YSRCP's campaign for the next month's elections, he said that though TDP has alliance partners, Chandrababu retains ultimate authority as he makes the final call in the coalition.

Terming the opposition alliance as a sham, the Chief Minister said that no matter who the alliance partners are, the final call is taken by Chandrababu.

“Chandrababu seeks to loot Andhra Pradesh, while Pawan Kalyan wants to secure votes for the TDP,” he said.

Jagan Mohan Reddy also slammed former union minister and state BJP president D. Purandeswari, who is sister-in-law of Chandrababu Naidu.“Purandeswari, who is the current BJP Chief, initially joined the Congress and later shifted her loyalty but indirectly worked for Chandrababu,” the Chief Minister said.

He thanked the people for turning out in large numbers.“Only 25 days left for the election...are you all ready to support the YSRCP government, which is protecting the self-respect of every household in the state,” he asked.

“A class war is going on between poor people supported by our government and Chandrababu-led capitalists along with his alliance partners. Are you all ready to defeat this anti-poor coalition? This election is not just to elect MLAs and MPs but for the welfare schemes to continue for the next five years,” Chief Minister Jagan said.

“Cast your two votes (Lok Sabha and Assembly elections) on the fan symbol for the schemes to continue in the state else vote for Chandrababu Naidu to cease the welfare measures. Meanwhile, Chandrababu is back with his fake manifesto promises,” said the YSRCP chief.

He urged the people to support YSRCP, which empowers women with 50 per cent reservation in the nominated posts.

He also highlighted that voting for Jagan means the resumption of secretariat and volunteer services.“We have deposited over Rs 2 lakh crore directly into women beneficiaries accounts without corruption and discrimination,” the Chief Minister said.

“From Rythu Bharosa Kendras to buy grains and seeds, free crop insurance, zero interest loans, free electricity to the farmers for 9 hours during the day, English medium, TOEFL training, Byju's content and subject teachers from the third standard in government schools, to digital infrastructure in school like IFB panels, free Tabs, 100 per cent fee reimbursement for major studies along with accommodation, everything will continue if you vote for YSRCP to come back to power,” said Chief Minister Jagan.

The Chief Minister also explained the village clinics, implementation of the family doctor concept, delivery of medicines and check-ups at the doorsteps, Arogyasri insurance scheme up to Rs 25 lakh, and Arogya Asara would be disrupted if Chandrababu and his alliance partners come back to power.