ISL 2023-24 Knockout 2: FC Goa Vs Chennaiyin FC; Team News, Key Players, Head-To-Head And More

The heat is on in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 playoffs as FC Goa readies to take on Chennaiyin FC in a high-stakes knockout showdown at the illustrious Fatorda Stadium. Scheduled for Saturday, April 20, 2024, at 7:30 pm IST, this match promises an adrenaline-fueled spectacle with a direct ticket to the semi-finals up for grabs.

Team News:

FC Goa strides into this encounter with confidence, boasting an impressive track record of 45 points from 22 matches. They've clinched victory in four of their last five outings, including a commanding 4-1 win over Chennaiyin FC in their recent showdown, highlighting their current form and determination.

Meanwhile, Chennaiyin FC, despite a setback in their previous face-off against FC Goa, have exhibited resilience throughout the season. With three wins in their last five matches, they're primed to mount a strong challenge and turn the tide in their favour.

What's on the Line?

FC Goa:

Having dominated Chennaiyin FC in their recent encounters, winning five of their last six matches and keeping clean sheets in four of those victories, FC Goa enters this clash with confidence. With an impressive tally of 52 goals against Chennaiyin FC, they boast the highest scoring record against any opponent in the ISL. Their recent winning streak, coupled with their attacking prowess, positions them as formidable contenders for victory in this crucial fixture.

Chennaiyin FC:

Despite a recent defeat, Chennaiyin FC has a history of shining in knockout matches, boasting six playoff victories, tied for the highest in the tournament alongside Bengaluru FC. While their recent loss to FC Goa reflects a challenge, they possess the firepower to stage a comeback, particularly through players like Jordan Murray, whose contributions will be pivotal in determining Chennaiyin FC's fate.

Key Players to Watch:

Brandon Fernandes (FC Goa):

Fernandes, having showcased his prowess with a goal and four assists in 17 matches this season, is instrumental in FC Goa's offensive strategy. His ability to create scoring opportunities and dominate midfield battles makes him a player to watch in this crucial fixture.

Rafael Crivellaro (Chennaiyin FC):

Crivellaro, the creative force behind Chennaiyin FC, holds the key to unlocking opposition defences. With four goals and seven assists to his name this season, his vision and precision passing pose a significant threat to FC Goa's backline.

Head-to-Head:

In their 26 encounters, FC Goa has emerged victorious 15 times, while Chennaiyin FC has claimed victory on nine occasions, with two matches ending in draws.

FC Goa's Noah Sadaoui has netted two goals in four appearances against Chennaiyin FC in the ISL.

