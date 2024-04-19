Designer Raghavendra Rathore Unveils Fresh Interpretations Of Classic Styles

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, April 19 (IANSlife) Raghavendra Rathore Jodhpur (RRJ), the epitome of bespoke and traditionally inspired fashion, announces the launch of its Spring Summer 2024 collection. Embracing the ethos of recycling and reinventing classic styling, the new collection offers an exquisite blend of heritage and contemporary designs, tailored for the discerning modern client.

The latest collection is a testament to the brand's belief in personal style transcending fleeting trends, featuring a sophisticated mix of colours, textures, and silhouettes that harmonize classic Indo-Western elements with a fresh, modern twist.

Each piece from the collection, including the Jodhpuri Bandhgalas, Waistcoats, Kurtas, and Achkans, is designed to provide timeless elegance while ensuring ease and adaptability to suit various destinations, events, and occasions.

Handcrafted accessories such as personalized buttons, cufflinks, pocket squares, and more, designed to enhance the look of any ensemble will also be a part of the bespoke offerings from the brand.

Raghavendra Rathore, Founder of Raghavendra Rathore Jodhpur, shares insights on the process and inspiration behind the SS 2024 Collection with IANSlife.

What inspired the theme of recycling and reinventing classic styling for the Spring Summer 2024 collection?

Rathore: The brand's emphasis has always been on personalized dressing rather than trend-driven fashion. Recycling and reinventing classic styling offer a timeless appeal, with a focus on adaptability to various occasions. The collection blends traditional and modern elements, offering a range of silhouettes and colours carefully selected for their timeless elegance and versatility.

How does the collection strike a balance between heritage and contemporary designs?

Rathore: By blending traditional elements with modern twists this collection strikes a balance between heritage and contemporary designs. It incorporates classic silhouettes such as waistcoats, kurtas, bandhgalas, and achkans, while infusing them with unique touches to create a fresh and relevant aesthetic. Additionally, the use of modern colours, textures, and surface treatments adds a contemporary flair to traditional styles, ensuring that the collection appeals to both classic and modern sensibilities.

Could you share insights into the creative process behind mixing Indo-Western elements with a modern twist in the collection?

Rathore: Reinterpreting traditional silhouettes with contemporary cuts and styling details. Modern colours, patterns, and innovative fabric combinations update traditional motifs, while attention to detail ensures a cohesive and fashion-forward look that blends Indian heritage with contemporary design seamlessly.

What sets apart the Jodhpuri Bandhgalas, Waistcoats, Kurtas, and Achkans of this collection from previous ones?

Rathore: The Jodhpuri Bandhgalas, Waistcoats, Kurtas, and Achkans in this collection distinguish themselves through innovative design elements and meticulous craftsmanship. While staying true to the brand's heritage, they feature modern twists and unique detailing that set them apart from previous collections. These garments showcase a refined balance between traditional aesthetics and contemporary trends, offering fresh interpretations of classic styles that resonate with the discerning tastes of our clientele.

How do personalized accessories like buttons, cufflinks, and pocket squares enhance the overall appeal of the ensembles?

Rathore: Accessories customized with intricate designs or engraved with initials, not only add visual interest but also showcase the client's attention to detail and appreciation for craftsmanship. They serve as subtle yet distinctive accents, reflecting the wearer's discerning taste and elegance.

By offering personalized client accessories, Raghavendra Rathore Jodhpur enables individuals to curate ensembles that are truly their own, reflecting their unique style sensibilities and making a lasting impression with every detail.

How do the sharp cuts in silhouette contribute to achieving an effortless grace in the garments?

Rathore: The cut of the silhouette is an integral element of the bespoke ethos, as it lends elegance and grace to the wearer's style. Whether it's the handcrafted Raghavendra Rathore Jodhpur Bandhgala or the Jodhpur Bandhgala Waistcoat, the sharp lines of the silhouette create a sense of refinement and sophistication. They create a polished and refined look while providing structure and versatility to the design.

What message or statement does each piece of clothing from the Spring Summer 2024 collection aim to convey to the wearer and the observer?

Rathore: Each piece from the RRJ Spring Summer 2024 collection aims to convey timeless elegance and individuality. It celebrates the wearer's unique style while making a statement of refined taste and versatility, inspiring confidence and creativity in both the wearer and the observer.

The Bespoke Preview will take place at the Ritz Carlton Pune on the 19th and 20th of April.

N. Lothungbeni Humtsoe can be contacted at ...