Salman Khan House Firing Case: Suspect Sagar Pal Took Gun Firing Training, Motive Was To Spread Fear

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The Salman Khan firing case is taking on fresh twists and turns as the Mumbai Crime Branch investigates the two accused. According to the latest details, the gunman, Sagar Pal, had gun-firing training near his village in Bihar's west Champaran district. The investigation also revealed that the accused had performed a reconnaissance of Salman Khan's Panvel farmhouse 4-5 days before the shooting in Mumbai.



However, it had already been agreed that the firing would take place in Mumbai. The preliminary research clearly shows that their motive was to spread fear and the firing at Salman's house in Mumbai generated more media attention and publicity.

Accused Sonu Gupta who lives in Chandigarh and is Vicky's brother, is also being interviewed. He used to work as a laborer, and phone records show that Vicky Gupta spoke with his brother until the late hours of April 13 and spoke on the phone several times.

Vicky Gupta and Sagar Pal were both taken before Mumbai's Killa court on Tuesday, and they will be held in police custody until April 25. Police demanded 14 days of police custody for both of the suspects. The police told the court in this case that it could have international links, and they want to look into who delivered the bike and other stuff to the accused. The weapon used for open firing outside Salman's house is still missing.