BSF Guns Down Pakistani Intruder As He Tried To Sneak Into India Along International Border; Check Details

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In a recent development along the International Border in Jammu and Kashmir, the Border Security Forces (BSF) successfully thwarted an infiltration attempt by a Pakistani intruder, resulting in his demise. The incident occurred in the Samba sector on Wednesday (May 1) night, where BSF personnel engaged the intruder near the Border Outpost Regal.

According to officials, the confrontation ensued around 8:20 pm when the intruder persistently disregarded warnings and attempted to breach the border from the Pakistani side. Faced with the intruder's determined advancement, BSF personnel resorted to firing, neutralising the threat posed by the infiltrator.

PM Modi challenges Congress and Rahul Gandhi to give written guarantee against religious quotas (WATCH)

In response to the incident, reinforcements were swiftly deployed to the area, initiating a comprehensive search operation to ensure the security of the border region.

This incident echoes a similar confrontation in August 2023, when BSF troops intercepted and neutralised another intruder attempting to enter Indian territory near Simbal Sakol village in Punjab's Pathankot district.

Despite repeated warnings issued by the BSF, the intruder advanced towards the border fencing, prompting the security forces to take decisive action to protect the territorial integrity of the nation.

'Not in Bengaluru, truth will prevail soon': Karnataka MP Prajwal Revanna tweets after SIT issues summons