Platform Displaying Non-Ionizing Radiation Levels Launched

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Sanaullah Ataullah |The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Minister of Environment and Climate Change H E Dr. Abdullah bin Abdulaziz bin Turki Al Subaie yesterday inaugurated a platform for the public to learn about the analysis of non-ionizing radiation frequencies in Qatar.

The platform 'Non-Ionizing Radiation Index Level' provides the public with a simple and easy view of identifying indicators for monitoring radiation levels, through graphs in different colours, where each colour indicates the level of radiation.

The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change (MoECC) has launched the platform on its website to enhance protection of people in Qatar from electromagnetic frequencies which emanate from electrical installations, radio, television, and cellular networks.

The radiation monitoring project of Qatar achieved its goal of reducing emissions and placing them within safe limits in accordance with the highest international standards, as one of the components of air quality in Qatar.

Assistant Undersecretary for Environmental Affairs at MoECC Abdul Hadi Nasser Al Marri said the Non-Ionizing Radiation Frequency Analysis Unit is working to monitor any radioactive contamination in Qatar, which contributes to the protection and sustainability of the Qatari environment.

He said the environment sector is constantly developing its tools and programmes to implement the operational plans included within the sustainable strategy of MoECC.

Al Marri said the unit contributed to the formation of an integrated data base, through the data provided by the monitoring system that operates around the clock, which contributes to the study of non-ionizing radiation and its effects in the long term.

Director of the Radiation Protection Department at MoECC, Eng Abdul Rahman Al Abdul Jabbar said launching the Electromagnetic Frequency Monitoring Unit platform is an important link in the Ministry's series of efforts to maintain a safe and sustainable local environment.

He noted the important role played by the Radiation Protection Department in ensuring air quality in Qatar, as the measurements carried out by the department have continuously confirmed that it is excellent according to the best international rates.

Jabbar said MoECC is keen on the public's participation in the measurements of the non-ionizing radiation frequency analysis unit, and their follow-up of all measurements and indicators throughout the day in all regions of the country, through the new platform.

He said that the national project for monitoring non-ionizing radiation is considered the first of its kind in the Gulf region and the Middle East.

Jabbar said the project is also classified as one of the largest projects implemented on a global scale, in monitoring and controlling electromagnetic radiation, as it provides high-precision data on radiation levels, instantaneously and continuously, through 60 fixed stations and 15 portable devices, in addition to many precise measuring devices. Head of the Frequency Analysis Unit Eng Mohammed bin Abdullah Al Muhanna said the platform provides the public with a simple and easy vision to identify indicators for monitoring radiation levels through graphs in different colors. He said the monitoring system reaches 60 fixed stations in first phase, in addition to a number of mobile detection devices spread throughout the country.

Al Muhanna said these stations are able to identify radiation sources and ensure their levels within the permissible limits in accordance with international standards, and they also operate round the clock. He noted that the quarterly reports confirm that the levels of non-ionizing radiation are very low in Qatar compared to international standards.