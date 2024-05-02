Tempo Traveller Carrying Kerala Tourists Among Others Collides With Truck In J&K's Banihal; One Killed

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Srinagar: One person died while several others were injured after a vehicle they were travelling in met with an accident in the Shabanbass area of Banihal in the Ramban district. The deceased has been identified as Safwan PP (23), a native of Kerala's Nadapuram. The tempo traveller collided with a truck

on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway.

There were 14 people in the excursion group and 12 of them were from Kerala. According to reports, six of the injured are in critical condition. These six are reportedly former B. Pharm students of Salafiya Pharmacy College in Malappuram.



An official said,“A tempo traveller bearing registration number JK14A-9438 was on the way from Jammu towards Srinagar when it met with an accident at Shabanbass Banihal.”

“Six persons having critical injuries were shifted to Anantnag for treatment while others are stable,” the official added.