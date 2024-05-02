Indian Playback Singer Uma Ramanan Passes Away Aged 72

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Uma Ramanan, an Indian playback singer who primarily performed in Tamil, died on Wednesday, May 1 at 72. The singer, who performed many great songs in Tamil cinema, is survived by her singer-husband AV Ramanan and son Vignesh Ramanan. The cause for her death is still unknown and more information about her funeral is awaited.

Uma Ramanan was a trained classical vocalist who performed over 6,000 concerts in 35 years. When she met her husband, musician AV Ramanan, they began working on his concerts. Though Uma sang several songs for her spouse, her affiliation with Ilaiyaraaja propelled her to popularity. Uma Ramanan's 'Poongathave Thaal Thiravai' from the Tamil film 'Nizhalgal' helped her get recognition. It brought her career much-needed prominence, and she went on to collaborate on over 100 songs with Ilaiyaraaja. Aside from Ilaiyaraaja, she has also performed songs for composers Vidyasagar, Mani Sharma, and Deva.

She made her singing debut in 1977, with a song in 'Sri Krishna Leela' and sang it alongside her husband, AV Ramanan. Uma Ramanan's last song was 'Kannum Kannumthan Kalandaachu' for Vijay's film 'Thirupaachi'. Mani Sharma composed the song, which she sang alongside Harish Raghavendra and Premji Amaren.