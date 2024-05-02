Four Civilians Killed In Russian Shelling Of Donetsk Region On May 1

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On May 1, the Russian army killed four residents in the Donetsk region.
Vadym Filashkin, the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, said this in a post on Facebook, according to Ukrinform.
“On May 1, Russians killed four residents of the Donetsk region: two in Hirnyk, one in Kalynove, and one in Krasnohorivka,” Filashkin posted. Read also:
According to him, the Russian invaders killed at least 1,945 citizens and injured 4,858 others in the region. The figures do not include victims in Mariupol and Volnovakha.
As reported by Ukrinform, in the past 24 hours, the Russian forces launched five missile attacks, 63 air strikes, and 72 MLRS attacks on the positions of Ukrainian troops and populated areas.
