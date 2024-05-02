Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan Discuss Deepening Of Strategic Partnership Relations

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The deepening of strategic partnership relations betweenAzerbaijan and Uzbekistan was discussed, Azernews reports, citing a post shared by the Azerbaijani Economy MinisterMikayil Jabbarov on his X account.

The minister noted that during his business trip to Uzbekistan,he was received by the President of Uzbekistan ShavkatMirziyoyev:

"During our working visit to Uzbekistan, we had the honor ofbeing received by H.E. Mr. Shavkat Mirziyoyev, the President ofUzbekistan. It was emphasized that the Azerbaijan – Uzbekistanstrategic partnership relations have deepened and reached a higherlevel, driven by the strong political will and friendly tiesbetween the Presidents of the two countries. Discussions revolvedaround initiatives aimed at serving our common economic interests,as well as the contributions of our economic collaboration to jointdevelopment."