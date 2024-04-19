BJP Alliance Will Win In Tamil Nadu, Asserts Ex-CM O Panneerselvam

(MENAFN- IANS) Chennai, April 19 (IANS) Expelled AIADMK leader and former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, O Panneerselvam (OPS) has said that the BJP alliance will win the Lok Sabha polls in the state.
OPS made this assertion while speaking to reporters after casting his vote at his hometown in Theni.
OPS is contesting the Lok Sabha polls from the Ramanathapuram Lok Sabha seat as an Independent candidate, backed by the BJP.
The former Chief Minister also said that there was a wave for the BJP-led alliance across the country and added that Tamil Nadu was no exception to this support for the party and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
He also said that after the elections, the AIADMK would come back to him.
It may be recalled that OPS and his close associates were expelled from the AIADMK in September 2022.
