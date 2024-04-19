War Update: 86 Combat Clashes In Ukraine In Past Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A total of 86 combat engagements were recorded along the frontline in Ukraine in the past 24 hours as the full-scale war with Russia rages on.

That's according to the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces, Ukrinform reports.

In total, the Russians launched 11 missile attacks and 78 airstrikes, as well as 82 rocket salvos, on the Ukrainian positions and at populated areas. A number of residential buildings and civil infrastructure objects were affected and civilian casualties were reported.

At night, the Russian occupiers launched another massive attack on Ukraine, using various types of cruise missiles and "Shahed" type UAVs. The details of this attack are being refined.

Over the past day, the following settlements have been targeted in Russian airstrikes: Orlivka, Sumy region; Vovchansk, Strelecha, and Borova of Kharkiv region; Nevske, Luhansk region; Yampolivka, New York, Novokalynove, Berdychi, Semenivka, Netailove, Selidove, Oleksandropil, Krasnohorivka, Vodiane, Vuhledar, Urozhaine, and Staromaiorske of Donetsk region; Mala Tokmachka, Robotyne, Novodanylivka, and Orikhiv of Zaporizhzhia region; Krynky and Ivanivka, Kherson region.

More than 120 settlements in Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, and Mykolaiv regions came under Russian artillery fire.

Volyn and Polissia directions: the operational situation saw no significant changes.

Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna directions: the enemy maintains their military presence near the, conducting subversive activities to prevent the transfer of Ukrainian troops to other operational axes.

Kupiansk direction: the enemy ran no offensive (assault) missions.

Lyman direction: the Russians enemy attacked Ukrainian positions four times in the Torske and Yampolivka areas in Donetsk region.

Bakhmut direction: Ukraine repelled 25 attacks in the areas of Bilohorivka, Luhansk region; Verkhnokamianske, Vyimka, Kalynivka, Chasiv Yar, Nove, Ivanivske, and Klishchiivka of Donetsk region.

Avdiivka direction: Ukraine's defenders repelled 16 attacks in the areas of Novokalynove, Ocheretyne, Berdychi, Pervomaiske, and Nevelske of Donetsk region.

Novopavlivka direction: Ukraine's Defense Forces continue to hold back the enemy in the areas of Heorhiivka, Pobieda, Novomykhailivka, and Urozhaine of Donetsk region, where the enemy tried to penetrate Ukraine's defenses 20 times.

Orikhiv direction: the enemy attacked Ukraine's positions four times in the area of Staromaiorske, Donetsk region, and Robotyne, Zaporizhzhia region.

Kherson direction: the Russians pursue their intention to dislodge Ukrainian units from their bridgeheads on the left bank of the Dnipro, where the latter repelled 11 enemy attacks.

At the same time, Ukraine's troops continue to actively inflict losses on Russian manpower and equipment, exhausting the enemy along the entire line of contact.

During the past day, Ukraine's Air Force hit nine enemy manpower clusters, while air defense forces took down two Kh-59 guided air missiles.

Missile units engaged an enemy control point, two artillery systems, an e-warfare system, a manpower cluster, and an ammunition depot.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on Friday morning, a Russian missile hit a five-storey apartment block in the City of Dnipro, leaving at least nine injured.