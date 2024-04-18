Kamada Ekadashi 2024: Know Significance, Spiritual Benefits, Rituals And More

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Kamada Ekadashi holds special significance for the Vaishnavas and the broader Hindu community. Occurring on the 11th day (Ekadashi) of the waxing moon in the month of Chaitra according to the Hindu lunar calendar, it usually aligns with March or April in the Gregorian calendar, with its date shifting annually. This year, Kamada Ekadashi is being observed and celebrated on April 19.



Significance of Kamada Ekadashi:

The term 'Kamada' translates to 'fulfiller of wishes,' symbolizing the day's capacity to grant desires and facilitate positive transformations in one's life. Observing a fast and devout worshipping the Supreme Personality of Godhead, Lord Krishna, on Kamada Ekadashi is believed to yield profound spiritual benefits. This sacred day is esteemed for its ability to absolve sins and remove obstacles, granting its adherents purity and fostering loving devotional service to the Supreme Lord, Shri Krishna.

Vaishnavas hold Kamada Ekadashi in great reverence, believing that on this day Lord Vishnu manifested as the Viraat Avatar, bestowing divine blessings and safeguarding his devotees. The month of Kamada Ekadashi's observance is known as Aadi Masam, or the "mother of all months" in Vaishnav culture. It is renowned as the auspicious beginning of all fruitful endeavors and religious observances.

Spiritual Significance of Kamada Ekadashi:

Observing the Kamada Ekadashi fast is believed to purify the soul and accelerate spiritual progress. It offers numerous spiritual advantages, such as forgiveness of sins, surmounting life's hurdles, and attaining inner peace and contentment. This day underscores the significance of self-restraint, empathy, and transcending worldly desires to elevate one's spiritual essence.

Devotees hold that fasting on Kamada Ekadashi initiates a pathway to divine love and ensures a harmonious journey in the afterlife, inviting the benevolent grace of the divine into their lives.

Rituals followed during the vrat:

On Kamada Ekadashi, devotees rise early, ideally before dawn, and partake in a purifying bath followed by the Mangal Arotika ceremony. They meticulously clean and adorn their altar with flowers and incense, creating a tranquil atmosphere for worship. Lighting a lamp before the deity symbolizes the dispelling of darkness or ignorance from one's life.

Throughout the day, devotees engage in reciting the Vrat Katha (fasting story) associated with Kamada Ekadashi and fervently worship Lord Hari by chanting the Hare Krishna Mahamantra and singing devotional bhajans dedicated to Lord Krishna. Many devotees also visit nearby temples to offer prayers or partake in community service activities.

The central focus remains on cultivating a pure and reflective mindset, dedicating the day to spiritual elevation and establishing a deeper connection with the divine.

How to observe Vrat:

1. Begin the fast from dawn on Ekadashi till the dawn of the following day, Dwadashi.

2. Abstain from eating grains, pulses, garlic, and onions as these are considered tamasic, potentially disturbing spiritual practices.

3. Engage in chanting HareKrishna Mahamantra, recitation of Vishnu Sahasranamam (a thousand names of Lord Vishnu), and reading of sacred texts like

Bhagavad Gita and Srimad Bhagavatam.

4. Offer fruits, tulsi leaves, and sweets to Lord Krishna, seeking his blessings for longevity and redemption of sins.

Foods to be consumed on vrat:

Fruits and roots, Milk and dairy products like paneer, Nuts and dried fruits, and Sendhanamak (rock salt).

Foods to be avoided:

All types of grains and pulses, onions, garlic, and leeks, meat and poultry, table salt and any tamasic food that disrupts spiritual practices.

The fasts and rituals of Kamada Ekadashi are regarded as purifying acts that cleanse the soul, absolving sins, and drawing the devotee nearer to eligibility for engaging in loving devotional service to the Lord.

















