Brazil Awarded For ESG Bond

(MENAFN- Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – Brazil received an international award for the issuance of an ESG bond by its National Treasury last November. The country won the Latin America Deal of the Year Award held by news and data service Global Capital and delivered in the United States. ESG is an acronym for environmental, social and corporate governance.

This was the first issuance of a sustainable sovereign bond by the Brazilian government. According to information from the country's Ministry of Finance, to which the National Treasury is affiliated, the operation raised USD 2 billion, with a 6.5% yield.

The ministry said that the issuance represents a new landmark as it reaffirms Brazil's commitment sustainable policy, as it will allocate funds raised in actions that boost sustainability and contribute to climate change mitigation, conservation of natural resources, and social development. The ministry adds it promotes a reference for the corporate sector, thus encouraging new ESG issuances.

This was the first edition of the Latin American Bond Awards. Global Capital is a news and data service that started in 1987 and hosts a number of awards ceremonies and other events.

Translated by Guilherme Miranda

National Treasury of Brazil

