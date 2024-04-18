Stoltenberg says NATO must select Ukraine assistance over own defense

(MENAFN) In a significant statement, Jens Stoltenberg, the secretary general of NATO, emphasized the importance of prioritizing military aid to Ukraine over bolstering individual member states' defense capabilities. Speaking to reporters in Brussels, Stoltenberg highlighted the urgent need to increase support for Ukraine, particularly in terms of air defense systems.



Stoltenberg underscored the necessity for NATO allies to prioritize providing aid to Ukraine, even if it means diverting resources from meeting internal defense targets. He commended Denmark and the Netherlands for their commitments to donate artillery and F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine, citing them as exemplary contributors to the cause.



The call for increased aid to Ukraine comes at a critical juncture, with reports of ammunition shortages hampering Ukrainian forces' ability to effectively counter Russian aggression.



Stoltenberg's remarks reflect growing concerns within NATO about the need to bolster

Ukraine's military capabilities to withstand ongoing attacks.



Despite efforts to rally support for Ukraine, challenges remain, including delays in United States congressional approval of a significant military aid package. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has cautioned that without adequate assistance, Ukraine risks losing ground in the conflict.



Stoltenberg's appeal signals NATO's recognition of the gravity of the situation in Ukraine and underscores the alliance's commitment to supporting Ukraine in its defense against Russian aggression.

MENAFN18042024000045015687ID1108109635