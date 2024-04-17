The Ashok Hosts Harvest Delight Celebrations

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR)

National, 17th April’2024- The Ashok, New Delhi, iconic hotel of ITDC hosted a celebration of the harvest season. The evening was filled with music, creativity, and culinary delights as guests gathered to participate in the festivities.

The highlight of the event was a heart-warming performance by children from a Delhi based NGO, who took center stage to sing melodious Baisakhi-related songs. Their spirited performance filled the air with joy and festive fervor, captivating the audience and spreading smiles all around.



Adding to the excitement, guests were treated to a hands-on DIY session with The Ashok's talented chefs. As the summer season approached, attendees indulged in the art of crafting refreshing summer coolers under the expert guidance of the culinary team. From the exotic Paan Lassi to the revitalizing Beetroot Cooler, the tangy Imli ka Amlana, and the refreshing Peach & Cranberry Punch, participants delighted in creating these delightful beverages. Meanwhile, the young participants from the NGOs showcased their artistic flair by creating and coloring the iconic ITDC mascot.



The Harvest Delight Celebrations were a testament to the spirit of community, creativity, and joy that defines The Ashok. It was heartening to see guests of all ages come together to celebrate the bounty of the harvest season and participate in the festivities. The evening concluded on a high note, with attendees reminiscing about the delightful performances, culinary experiences, and artistic endeavours that made the event truly special.









