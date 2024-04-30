'I'm Sorry Papa', NEET Aspirant Ends Life In Kota; 2Nd Suicide In 3 Days

(MENAFN- IANS) Jaipur, April 30 (IANS) Another NEET aspirant in Rajasthan's coaching hub Kota committed suicide by hanging himself on Tuesday, just five days before the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) scheduled on May 5.

The deceased student left a suicide note that read, "I am sorry Papa. I cannot crack it even this time." The note also carried a sad smiley.

The deceased, identified as Bharat Rajput (20), was a resident of Dholpur in Rajasthan who lived in a PG accommodation in Kota, said Ramnaran Meena, sub-inspector, Jawahar Nagar police station, adding that the incident was reported at around 11 a.m. on Tuesday.

Bharat lived with his nephew Rohit as PG in a house located in Jawahar Nagar, Meena said.

Rohit said he went to get a haircut in the morning. When he returned at around 11 a.m., he found the door of the room locked from inside. When he knocked, there was no response from inside. Even Bharat's phone went unanswered.

After he informed the landlord, the latter called the police who broke open the door to find Bharat hanging from the ceiling fan.

Rohit said it would have been Bharat's third attempt to crack NEET. He was living in Kota for the past two years, but could not clear the test.

According to Rohit, Bharat's preparations were going well, and there was no visible tension.

Meena told IANS that Bharat's family members have been informed about the tragic incident, and they have reached Kota. His postmortem will be conducted on Wednesday morning.

This was the ninth case of suicide in Kota this year.

On April 28, another NEET aspirant from Rohtak was found hanging in his room. His parents, however, suspect murder.

In both cases, no anti-hanging device was found in the room despite the mandatory guidelines issued by the administration to all PG and hostel owners to install the device in every room.