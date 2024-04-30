AMMK Leader Dhinakaran Asks EC To Ensure Proper Security Of Evms

(MENAFN- IANS) Chennai, April 30 (IANS) AMMK founder leader and NDA candidate for Tamil Nadu's Theni Lok Sabha seat, T.T.V. Dhinakaran on Tuesday asked the Election Commission to take proper measures for the safety of EVMs.

In a social media post, Dhinakaran referred to media reports on the arrest of a former employee of an engineering college in the Theni district for trying to trespass into the area where EVMs are stored. He also expressed concern about the interruption of CCTV coverage of strong rooms in two separate incidents in Erode and The Nilgiris districts.

The AMMK leader also sought uninterrupted CCTV coverage of strong rooms, where EVMs are stored until counting day. He also said that the attempted entry of an individual into the campus guarded by Central and state police personnel and technical issues leading to the interruption of CCTV coverage has led to "suspicions" in the minds of the people.

Polling for the Lok Sabha elections took place in Tamil Nadu during the first phase, on April 19. Counting of votes is slated for June 4.