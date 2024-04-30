MP Youth Congress Leader Questioned In HM Amit Shah Doctored Video Case

(MENAFN- IANS) Bhopal, April 30 (IANS) A team of Delhi Police on Tuesday arrived Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur for an investigation in connection with a doctored video of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Delhi Police team questioned Youth Congress leader Umashankar Patel in connection with the doctored video case. He was handed a notice and allowed to go after the questioning, official sources told IANS.

Umashankar Patel, a Chhatarpur-based Youth Congress leader, is district head of the party's IT cell. "He (Patel) was taken to Civil Line Police station and after questioning he was set free with a notice," a source said.

Patel is the first person from Madhya Pradesh, who was questioned in connection with the doctored video, surfaced a couple of days ago.

At least 16 leaders, including Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, in seven states have been summoned by the Delhi Police in connection with the case.

The Delhi Police have summoned the Telangana Chief Minister and four other state Congress (TPCC) leaders -- Shiva Kumar Ambala, Asma Tasleem, Satish Manne, and Naveen Pettem -- to appear before it on May 1.

The case was registered after a doctored video surfaced on social media purportedly showcasing Home Minister Amit Shah making statements suggesting the BJP's intention to annul reservation provisions for Scheduled Castes (SCs), Scheduled Tribes (STs), and Other Backward Classes (OBCs).