Endless Studios Champions Game-Based Learning to Equip UAE Youth with Essential Digital Skills

(MENAFN- Golin Mena) Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates – 17th April 2024 – Endless Studios, a leader in innovative educational solutions, is making significant strides in upskilling the youth of the UAE. With a focus on game-based learning, the studio has successfully collaborated with major universities across the UAE for two years, and recently, it has further solidified its commitment through a strategic partnership with New York University Abu Dhabi (NYUAD) by signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).



At the core of Endless Studios' mission is the use of game development as a powerful tool for education, engaging students in a hands-on learning process that covers critical thinking, creativity, and technical skills. This method has proven effective in preparing students for the challenges of the digital age, making learning both accessible and enjoyable.



The collaboration with NYUAD and the organization of thematic Game Jams highlight Endless Studios' innovative approach to education. These initiatives serve not just as platforms for competition but as incubators for young talent, where students from various disciplines come together to create games that celebrate local culture and address global issues.



Matt Dalio, CEO of Endless Studios, emphasizes the importance of this approach: "Through our work, we've seen firsthand the transformative power of game-based learning. It's not just about coding or game design; it's about empowering young people to think critically, solve complex problems, and express their creativity. Our partnership with NYU Abu Dhabi is a testament to our shared vision for a future where education is dynamic, engaging, and prepares students for success in any field."



The gaming industry's growth in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region highlights the relevance of Endless Studios' programs. By aligning educational initiatives with the burgeoning gaming market, Endless Studios is not only contributing to the sector's development but is also ensuring that young people in the UAE and beyond are equipped with the skills needed to thrive in an increasingly digital world.



Endless Studios' commitment to innovation in education through game making marks a significant step forward in preparing the next generation for the future of work. As the studio continues to expand its programs and partnerships, its impact on the educational ecosystem in the UAE and the wider MENA region promises to be both profound and far-reaching.



