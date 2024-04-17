Switzerland's Domestic Energy Resources To Run Out By Thursday

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Switzerland is projected to deplete its domestic energy resources on Wednesday, as calculated by the Swiss Energy Foundation (SES). Starting from Thursday, the country will rely on imports of oil, gas, and uranium.

This means that more than 70% of the energy used in Switzerland is imported, costing more than CHF11 billion ($12 billion) a year, the SES said in a press release.



Compared to other countries from the European Union, Switzerland ranks relatively low in terms of energy independence. According to Eurostat, the federal government's rate stands at 29.5%, compared to Germany's 32.7%. In Berlin,“Energy Independence Day” falls on April 29.

Estonia tops the list with 93.8%. Some Eastern and Northern European countries follow with over 50%, then France with 48.2%. Behind Switzerland are Belgium (26.1%), Spain (25.7%), Austria (25.5%), Italy (20.6%) and, below 10%, Luxembourg and Cyprus, or Malta, with 1%.



According to the SES, the concept of“Energy Independence Day” draws inspiration from the notion of Earth Overshoot Day, which indicates the duration for which a nation's energy sources would adequately sustain its needs, starting from the beginning of the year.

The day was calculated by estimating the progression of the share of national production of primary energy sources in relation to all energy sources consumed in Switzerland from 2013 to 2022, following a linear trend until 2024. Eurostat based its calculations on the

Global Swiss Energy Statistics 2022, which were compiled by the Swiss Federal Office of Energy.



