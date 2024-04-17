Data shows sales of low-alcohol increasing in Russia

(MENAFN) Recent data released by Russia's national alcohol and tobacco regulator reveals a notable trend in the country's beverage consumption landscape: the increasing popularity of low-alcohol drinks over traditional vodka. The statistics from the first quarter of 2024 indicate a significant growth in sales of beverages classified as low-alcohol, with an 8.2 percent year-on-year increase compared to a mere 1.6 percent growth in vodka sales.



While vodka still maintains its position as the leader in total sales volumes, with 18.37 million decaliters sold in the first quarter, low-alcohol alternatives are swiftly gaining ground, with 4.59 million decaliters sold during the same period. Notably, the category encompassing whiskey and gin experienced the most substantial growth, with sales surging by 18.8 percent to 3.3 million decaliters, followed by a 9.6 percent increase in 'cognac' sales, denoting types of brandy, to 3.5 million decaliters.



Despite these shifts, wine remains a perennial favorite among Russian consumers, with 13.25 million decaliters purchased in the first quarter. Overall, sales of alcoholic beverages stronger than beer witnessed a 5.4 percent year-on-year increase, totaling over 56 million decaliters.

Industry expert Pavel Shapkin attributes the growth in overall sales volumes to various factors, including crackdowns on illegal production and sale of spirits and changes in Russian tourism habits. With more Russians opting for domestic vacations, there has been a notable shift in consumption patterns, with purchases that were once made abroad now being consumed within the country.



This evolving landscape reflects changing consumer preferences and consumption behaviors in Russia, signaling a departure from the traditional dominance of vodka towards a more diversified and nuanced drinking culture. As low-alcohol alternatives gain traction and regulatory measures shape the market, the beverage industry in Russia is poised for further evolution in the coming years.

