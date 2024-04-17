National Guard Soldiers Destroy Russian Assault Group In Zaporizhzhia Direction

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Soldiers of the National Guard of Ukraine used special thermal capes to move covertly at night and successfully eliminated an enemy assault group in the Zaporizhzhia direction.

National Guard Commander Oleksandr Pivnenko reported this on Telegram , Ukrinform reported.

"Thanks to the coordinated actions of reconnaissance and attack drones with a thermal imaging detection system, the special forces destroyed the assault group and the invaders' equipment," he said.

Enemy attacksregion 310 times in past 24 hours

As reported, in February, the Defense Ministry announced the development of a special anti-thermal poncho capable of absorbing infrared radiation.