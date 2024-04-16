Twin Boys Lost, Dreams Drowned

Their school bags were found several km downstream at Chattabal.

Mohammad Azan is still not ready to accept the unpleasant truth that his twin friends-Tahir and Mudasir are no longer going to giggle and play with him.

On the way to tuitions, everyday Tahir and Mudasir

used to crack jokes to make their friends laugh. However, fate changed everything on Tuesday morning when a roaring Jhelum river took the lives of the duo along with their mother in a boat capsize accident.



”

We used to call them Dolu and Bolu because they were alike in height and shape,” twelve-year-old Azan saaid.

“There was not a single day when they would not make me and my all friends laugh during a brisk walk to tuition.”

