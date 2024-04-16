Twin Boys Lost, Dreams Drowned

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Born with a single heartbeat echoing in two chests, Tahir Fayaz and Mudasir Fayaz were not just twins, but kindred spirits. Their infectious laughter and playful banter painted every ordinary day with vibrant hues of joy. Alongside their mother, they formed an inseparable trio. However, fate dealt a cruel hand. The 12-year-old twins drowned with their mother when the boat overturned in the swollen Jhelum at 7.30 am.
Their school bags were found several km downstream at Chattabal.ADVERTISEMENT
Mohammad Azan is still not ready to accept the unpleasant truth that his twin friends-Tahir and Mudasir are no longer going to giggle and play with him.
On the way to tuitions, everyday Tahir and Mudasir
used to crack jokes to make their friends laugh. However, fate changed everything on Tuesday morning when a roaring Jhelum river took the lives of the duo along with their mother in a boat capsize accident.
We used to call them Dolu and Bolu because they were alike in height and shape,” twelve-year-old Azan saaid.
“There was not a single day when they would not make me and my all friends laugh during a brisk walk to tuition.”
