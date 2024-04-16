(MENAFN- Baystreet) Lower Open Foreseen for TSX

Miners Drag TSX at Open UnitedHealth, J&J in Focus Equities in Canada's biggest market opened lower on Tuesday, weighed down by materials shares, while declines were limited by cementing bets of a June interest rate cut by the Bank of Canada after a domestic inflation data reading.The TSX Composite took a header of 149.37 points to kick off Monday trading at 21,590.83.The Canadian dollar dipped 0.19 cents at 72.34 cents U.S.Tamarack Valley Energy temporarily shut its oil output production following a fire at a Canadian Natural Resources Ltd gas plant in Alberta, the companies said on Monday. Tamarack Valley shares were down 10 cents, or 2.6%, to $3.81, while Natural Resources stock took on 50 cents to $107.35.On the economic slate, Statistics Canada said the Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 2.9% on a year-over-year basis in March, up from a 2.8% gain in February. On a seasonally adjusted monthly basis, the CPI rose 0.3% in March.As well, housing starts totaled 242,200 in March, compared to 260,000 in the prior-year month.ON BAYSTREETThe TSX Venture Exchange lost 5.56 points, or 1%, to 571.11.All but two of the 12 TSX subgroups were in the red in the first hour, with materials falling 2.3%, gold dulling in price 2.1%, and communications off 1.4%.The two gainers were energy, eking ahead 0.2%, and information technology, edging up 0.03%.ON WALLSTREETThe Dow Jones Industrial Average edged higher on Tuesday, as the blue-chip average attempted to snap a six-day losing streak.The Dow recovered 114.47 points to open Tuesday at 37,849.58.The S&P 500 index fell back 3.75 points to 5,057.63.The NASDAQ inched up 4.13 points to 15,889.15.UnitedHealth shares rallied more than 6% on the back of better-than-expected revenue for the first quarter. But Johnson & Johnson, another Dow member, posted mixed quarterly results, sending shares down almost 2%.Morgan Stanley advanced more than 2% after beating analyst consensus forecasts on both lines. Bank of America also topped expectations for the quarter, but shares slipped around 3%.America's largest companies have given Wall Street reason for optimism in the early innings of the new corporate earnings season. Of the less than 10% of S&P 500-listed firms that have reported financials, nearly four of of every five have exceeded Wall Street consensus. estimatesPrices for the 10-year Treasury tumbled, raising yields to 4.68% from Monday's 4.62%. Treasury prices and yields move in opposite directions.Oil prices subtracted 19 cents to $85.22 U.S. a barrel.Gold prices moved mildly ahead, 70 cents, to $2,383.70 U.S. an ounce.

