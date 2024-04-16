USAID Delivers Seven Power Transformers To Mykolaiv

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The United States Agency for International Development has delivered seven power transformers to Mykolaiv to replace equipment damaged by Russian shelling and the destruction of the Kakhovka Dam.

U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink announced this on the social media platform X , Ukrinform reports.

"The port city of Mykolaiv has faced repeated Russian attacks. USAID recently delivered 7 power transformers to replace equipment damaged by Russian attacks and the destruction of the Kakhovka Dam, helping provide power to 400+ households," Brink wrote.

Earlier reports said that USAID had already distributed 80 cogeneration plants to communities in 21 regions as part of the Energy Security Project.