Bengaluru: Survey For Namma Metro Phase 3 To Conclude By Year End

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) With plans in full swing, Bengaluru's Namma Metro is preparing for its ambitious Phase III expansion. The goal is to connect more areas across the city, promising enhanced connectivity and easing commuting challenges for residents. The commencement of this next phase is expected towards the end of 2024 or early 2025.

The Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation (BMRCL) is leaving no stone unturned in its preparations, with a crucial step being the upcoming Geotechnical Investigation. This survey aims to provide vital insights into the geological makeup of the terrain along the proposed metro routes, essential for the safe and efficient construction of the metro infrastructure.

Expected to commence next week, the Geotechnical Investigation tender, valued at approximately ₹6 crore, will delve deep into the ground to analyze soil stability, rock formations, and other geological factors. By understanding the nature of the land where the metro pillars will stand, engineers can determine the depth and design of foundations needed, ensuring the structural integrity of the metro network.

Yashwant Chauhan, Chief Public Relations Officer of BMRCL, highlighted the significance of this survey, emphasizing its role in guiding the construction process. "By drilling into the ground at various points along the route, we can assess the suitability of the land for metro infrastructure," he explained. Additionally, the topography of future station sites will undergo a thorough examination to inform construction plans effectively.

Also, BMRCL is exploring innovative approaches to metro design, including the double-decker model successfully implemented in the Electronic City route. Feasibility studies have been conducted, and tender evaluations are underway to potentially replicate this model in Phase III, promising enhanced efficiency and space utilization.