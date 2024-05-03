Julius Baer Contributes To Local Market Beyond Wealth, Banking Activities

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Joel Johnson |The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Julius Baer, one of the leading Swiss wealth management firms is making resounding progress in the Qatari market. Since the inception of its Doha office in October 2022, the team has been expanding with professional bankers and a Head of Investment Advisory.

In an exclusive interview with The Peninsula, the CEO of Julius Baer in Qatar, Slim Bouker (pictured) remarked on the achievements that enabled the entity to contribute significantly to the local market and economy.

He said:“Today, we can do our full-fledged services independently, which is a very important market for us. We have grown through networking and are very happy to be close with our customers and I think there has been made a huge progress in Doha, not only establishing its presence, but also contributing to the local market beyond the wealth and banking activities.”

The official mentioned that the team started building a client database and over the past 18 months have distinguished through services in addition to advice and recommendations to customers.

The bank has been a recipient of numerous awards including the 'Best Private Bank in the Middle East'. Bouker said“We have made huge progress in terms of market penetration, resulting in our expertise and our know-how to the Swiss market.

Recently, the bank took the initiative to commission artwork by Qatari artist Aisha Al Abdulla. The artwork entitled 'Yesterday's Tomorrow', resembles Qatar's rich heritage and ambitious future.

The mirror installation combines historical imagery with modern aesthetics juxtaposing elements from yesterday, today, and tomorrow.

He said“What's important is that you've seen in the unveiling of artwork event on how we link past, present, and future. So Julius Baer has strength in wealth planning and succession planning."

“So we believe that there is an aspiring younger generation that has studied abroad, which is technology savvy and well- educated and we believe that the future of our presence in this Qatar looks bright,” Bouker said.

Focusing primarily on Qatari clients and families, Julius Baer is optimistic about enhancing the sector and bringing its DNA and know-how in investment and expertise.

“We also interact with local companies that have expatriates working in top positions. So they're also part of our target market. However, most of these experts are sophisticated investors who have been living in Qatar for a long time and some of them are business owners,” he noted. The wealth management firm has been present in the GCC market for two decades playing a pivotal role in the region's GDP growth.

Julius Baer in collaboration with Qatar Foundation has taken vital measures to empower the youths in the country through artwork towards contributing the the local community.

The Qatari artist Aisha was selected among one of the media artists through an initiative platform. Bouker said,“The way she thinks by linking the heritage of Qatar to the present and the future through an artist was very appealing and aligned our interests.”

“It also matches our presence in Doha from an investment point of view as our focus is not merely preservation and growth but also succession planning. And I think what Aisha was showing through her art is bridging the past as in the future and we are here to do the same with our clients,” he added.