WATCH - Nagarjuna's Look From Dhanush's 'Kubera' OUT; Mysterious First Look Unveiled

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) On May 2, audiences got their first glimpse of Nagarjuna in the upcoming film 'Kubera,' directed by Sekhar Kammula and starring Dhanush. Premiering during the SRH vs RR IPL game on Star Sports, the promo introduced Nagarjuna in a mysterious role, sparking intrigue among viewers. Following the reveal, Nagarjuna shared the YouTube link to the first look on his official social media accounts.

In the preview, Nagarjuna appears in a sharp blue shirt and black trousers, donning glasses amidst heavy rainfall, surrounded by trucks filled with cash. Towards the end, he is shown placing a 500 Rupee note atop piles of money.

'Kubera' is highly anticipated as a pan-Indian film, directed by the National Award-winning Sekhar Kammula. Previously, Dhanush's first look from the movie was met with positive feedback.

Currently, filming for 'Kubera' is progressing rapidly and is expected to conclude soon. As previously mentioned, the film is being simultaneously shot in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi, aiming for a broad audience appeal.

The mythological drama 'Kubera' features Dhanush, Nagarjuna, Rashmika Mandanna, and Jim Sarbh in pivotal roles. Produced jointly by Suniel Narang and Puskur Ram Mohan Rao under Sri Venkateswara Cinemas LLP and Amigos Creations Pvt Ltd, the film promises an exciting cinematic experience.